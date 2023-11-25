Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic returns this weekend

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo returns for the season. (CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic kicked off its 42nd year on Friday.

This year's event features light displays of giant animals, illuminated tunnels, and nearly 900 decorated trees.

One of the main attractions is the 41-foot-tall tree covered in LED lights.

Holiday Magic is open Nov. 25 and 26, and Thursday-Sunday every weekend of December. The event is open from 3 to 9 p.m. each of those dates.

There is nightly entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. Professional ice carvers will be creating works of frozen art.

Along with entertainment, there will be visits with Santa, roaming carolers and a virtual reality experience.

Admission to Holiday Magic is $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for kids and $24.95 for seniors 65 and older. Reservations can be made on the Chicago Zoological Society website.

Several indoor and outdoor animal habitats are open during Holiday Magic.