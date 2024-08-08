Visitation held for fallen Cook County sheriff’s deputy killed in attempted robbery

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 News
Published  August 8, 2024 5:35pm CDT
Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Family and friends will start saying their goodbyes to Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Rafael Wordlaw on Thursday.

A visitation is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills. 

His funeral will be on Friday.

Wordlaw was tragically shot last month during an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Woodlawn while he was off-duty. 

This week would have been his 32nd birthday.