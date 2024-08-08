Visitation held for fallen Cook County sheriff’s deputy killed in attempted robbery
CHICAGO - Family and friends will start saying their goodbyes to Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Rafael Wordlaw on Thursday.
A visitation is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.
His funeral will be on Friday.
Wordlaw was tragically shot last month during an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Woodlawn while he was off-duty.
This week would have been his 32nd birthday.