Visitation held for fallen Chicago firefighter who died after responding to high-rise fire in Gold Coast

Visitation for one of two fallen Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty last week was held Wednesday.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk died last week after suffering a heart attack while fighting a fire in a high-rise building in the Gold Coast.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Tchoryk had been a Chicago firefighter since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division.

Funeral services will be held Thursday.