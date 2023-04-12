Expand / Collapse search

Visitation held for fallen Chicago firefighter who died after responding to high-rise fire in Gold Coast

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Gold Coast
Visitation for one of two fallen Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty last week was held Wednesday.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk died last week after suffering a heart attack while fighting a fire in a high-rise building in the Gold Coast.

Tchoryk had been a Chicago firefighter since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division.

Funeral services will be held Thursday. 