Visitation held for fallen Chicago firefighter who died after responding to high-rise fire in Gold Coast
CHICAGO - Visitation for one of two fallen Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty last week was held Wednesday.
Lt. Jan Tchoryk died last week after suffering a heart attack while fighting a fire in a high-rise building in the Gold Coast.
Tchoryk had been a Chicago firefighter since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division.
Funeral services will be held Thursday.