Services announced for 2 Chicago firefighters killed in the line of duty last week

Chicago Fire officials announced funeral arrangements for two firefighters who died in the line of duty last week.

The visitation for Lt. Jan Tchoryk will take place Wednesday evening at Cumberland Chapels in suburban Norridge.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.

Tchoryk died battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on the morning of April 5 in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Just a day earlier, Firefighter Jermaine Pelt died responding to a house fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Pelt's visitation will be held Thursday evening at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in suburban Oak Lawn.

His funeral service will take place Friday morning at House of Hope in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of the fallen officers.