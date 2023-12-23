Visitors swarm Magnificent Mile for last-minute holiday shopping, festivities

If you visited Chicago's Christkindlmarket this holiday season, you probably got to enjoy some Christmas ornaments, pierogies and hot chocolate.

The holiday market brought locals and tourists to Daley Plaza. This year, small businesses that took part in the festivities raked in some much-needed cash.

It was certainly a great place for quality family time.

"I just like being with family and spreading holiday cheer," Samantha Smith said.

Anyone who set foot on Michigan Avenue on Saturday saw a lot of shopping bags and holiday visitors.

There was a long line outside the Starbucks' Chicago Roastery that wrapped around the building.

With retail sales now ranging between 40-50% off, there were several last-minute shoppers out and about.

Christmas Day temperatures are expected to be among the warmest on record.

There was mixed reaction to having no snow this year for the holiday.

"I just like to play in snow," one teenager said.