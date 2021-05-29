Visitors to Chicago Loop warned to watch out for large groups of robbers in parks

Chicago police said that large groups of robbers swarmed victims at parks in the Loop in the past couple weeks.

The robbers used force to take the victims' belongings in these two incidents:

Randolph side of Millennium Park, May 21, 7:20 p.m.

Museum campus near South 11th, May 21, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago police offer this safety advice:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

If you're thinking of using your phone in a public place, take a look around

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles loitering in the area

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any physical/clothing identifiers in addition to any vehicle description and license plate information

If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on scene when possible or obtain contact information

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If you have any information, contact Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.