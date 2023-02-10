Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked.

The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food.

The concept was founded on the belief that being able to feed yourself is a right and not a privilege.

There are about two dozen Love Fridges scattered across Chicago and the effort is powered by kindness and generosity of neighbors.

If you are not in need, you are encouraged to leave what you can.