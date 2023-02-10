Expand / Collapse search

Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 32 Chicago

Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked.

CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked.

The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food.

The concept was founded on the belief that being able to feed yourself is a right and not a privilege.

'The Love Fridge' in Englewood gets solar panels

The Love Fridge in Englewood is helping fill a need in the community, and now it's powered with sustainable energy.

There are about two dozen Love Fridges scattered across Chicago and the effort is powered by kindness and generosity of neighbors.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If you are not in need, you are encouraged to leave what you can.