Walmart frozen chicken product recalled in 28 states

article

More than 6,000 pounds of chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being recalled due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen, health officials say.

Mountain View Packaging LLC issued the recall for approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was issued after a customer complained that they found shrimp in their product, although it had been labeled as a Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée.

LAUNDRY DETERGENT RECALLED DUE TO BACTERIA EXPOSURE RISK

Shrimp, which is a common shellfish allergen , was "not declared on the product label," according to health officials.

Shellfish, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is one of eight food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the U.S.

THE LAUNDRESS RECALLING 8M DETERGENT, CLEANING PRODUCTS OVER BACTERIA EXPOSURE RISK

The recalled products were sold to Walmart stores in 28 states, including Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.



The nation's largest retailer posted a full, 23-page list of all the affected stores on its website.

The product can be identified by lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a "best by" date of May 24, 2023, according to the recall notice.

To date, there have been no reports of any adverse reactions to the recalled products. Still, consumers who are concerned about any injuries or illnesses are told to contact a healthcare provider, the recall notice said.

Consumers are also instructed to throw out or return the products. Retailers are being told not to sell them, either.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.