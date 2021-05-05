Walnut Room to host first ever Drag Brunch in June

A Drag Brunch will be held at the Walnut Room in Chicago for the first time in history next month.

Macy's State Street said the brunch will be held on June 12 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The two shows will be hosted by Chicago’s Lucy Stoole and feature performances by Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 2 contestant Kylie Sonique Love, 2021 Drag Queen of the Year Pageant winner Tenderoni and Minneapolis-based drag queen Sasha Cassadine.

"We’re thrilled to honor Macy’s annual Pride + Joy celebrations in Chicago with the first Drag Brunch in the history of the world-famous Walnut Room," said Matt Sarosy, Macy’s State Street Store Manager. "Macy’s is committed to fostering an inclusive culture and environment that inspires our colleagues and customers to be their authentic self every day."

Tickets are required for admission and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7 at flipphonevents.com.

Tickets are $20 per person (plus applicable fees) and include a seat for the show, a $10 Macy’s gift card and a Macy’s swag bag.

Tickets will be sold in tables of two, four and six guests.

The Walnut Room will offer a special Drag Brunch menu, featuring colorful drinks.

Food and drink are not included in the ticket purchase, and all guests must purchase an entrée during the show.

Macy’s says it is committed to giving back and being there for the community in times of needs.

Since 2019, Macy’s said it has raised $1.6 million to support the Trevor Project’s crisis and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.