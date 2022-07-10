Warm and humid weather in Chicago Monday may be followed by severe storms
CHICAGO - Monday's weather will be warm and humid in Chicago, with the possibility of severe storms later in the day.
The National Weather Service said that the warmth and humidity on Monday will be followed by a cold front, which may set the stage for thunderstorms with strong winds.
The weather will be pleasant for the rest of the week.
- Monday, July 11: High 87, Low 69
- Tuesday, July 12: High 82, Low 67
- Wednesday, July 13: High 74, Low 64
- Thursday, July 14: High 75, Low 64
- Friday, July 15: High 83, Low 70