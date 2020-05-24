Warm weather draws residents outdoors to fight quarantine fatigue

article

You can call them social-distancing offenders.

The Memorial Day weekend, paired with summer-like temperatures, drew many people outdoors Sunday.

Some followed health guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus while others did not.



Illinois' stay-at-home order has been in effect for two months now, and it seems quarantine fatigue has taken hold. Some people say it’s time to get back to living.

If Sunday was a glimpse of what’s to come this summer in Chicago, there’s much concern that the number of COVID-19 cases will rise.

Nick DeGenova snapped a picture at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt. He couldn’t believe it as 50 to 60 teens took over a closed skate park.

“This is clearly a recipe for disaster when every one of those kids, if infected, could then come, return to their homes, infect their families and infect dozens, scores of people more,” DeGenova said.

Someone called the police but only two officers responded - not enough to deter the kids.

Advertisement

“I think it points to a way that enforcement hasn’t been sufficient,” DeGenova said.

Warm weather and a holiday weekend drew crowds to Lincoln Park as well, riding bikes, playing with puppies and getting a little exercise.

“I feel like it’s a breath of fresh air for sure,” said Juliette Poff. “I think most people are being cool about it and trying to be respectful, so.”

An overly-thick lawn made for a comfortable place to sit and read a book.

“I see a lot of people they have their precautions, they have their masks on and they keep their distance,” said Hama Moustafa. “So I hope it’s going to be a good day for everyone.”

Masks are not required when keeping your social distance, but staying six-feet apart on the path outside the Conservatory, isn’t always achievable.

“We got to live with this and we can’t stay locked up forever,” said Grove Mower. “So we just got to get out and be smart.”

“I’m tired of being controlled by it,” Nina Almore. “I know that I have to hear about it and I know that there are those who like to hear about it, but I’m bored with it.”

“I come here everyday,” Adam Stepanski said. “You need to wear a mask.”