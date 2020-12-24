Warming centers open as Cook County reports two more deaths from cold weather

Cook County opened its warming centers as officials reported two more deaths this season attributed to cold weather.

Ten people have died from cold weather-related causes so far this season, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results released Thursday revealed that two men, both in their 50s, died in late October from the cold.

One man, 56, died Oct. 27 in the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of alcohol abuse with cold as a probable contributing factor.

The other man, 51, died Oct. 28 from heart disease and cold weather in the 1100 block of Elmhurst Road in Elk Grove Village.

Temperatures plummeted overnight Wednesday, leaving the Chicago area in the teens with wind chills forecast around zero degrees.

The City of Chicago opens six warming centers, Monday through Friday, when temperatures are below freezing. They are listed online here.

Advertisement

The county also operates suburban warming centers, listed online here.

Officials warned residents against using ovens for heat, and never to bring gas or charcoal grills indoors.

Residents were also warned to use caution with electric space heaters and to unplug them before sleeping.

Last winter, at least 37 deaths countywide were attributed to cold weather.