Powerful cold front, 55 mph wind gusts to hit Chicago

Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected to hit the Chicago area Wednesday as a powerful cold front plunges temperatures to the teens overnight — with windchills possibly below zero.

A wind advisory is in effect in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana until 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday afternoon, south to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with a few gusts up to 55 mph, the weather service said.

After a brief break from the wind in the afternoon, gusts should pick up in the evening with western winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Forecasters warned residents to secure loose objects outside and to prepare for broken tree limbs and power outages. High-profile vehicles could also have trouble in the wind.

A powerful cold front will push through the area Wednesday evening, sending temperatures down to 15 degrees with windchills possibly below zero, the weather service said.