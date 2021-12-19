WARNING: Are you selling something online? Robbers are stealing from sellers in Chicago

Two men are luring people selling items online in Chicago, then robbing them at gunpoint.

The suspects have committed at least three robberies in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the robberies happened on:

North Homan Lake on Sunday, November 14 at 3:25 PM

West Fulton near Homan on Tuesday, November 23 at 8:55 AM

North Kedzie near Lake on Saturday, November 27 at 7:20 PM

The suspects are described as:

Male, African-American, 22-25 years old, 5'10, 160, tattoo near eye, black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants

Male African-American, 22-24 years old, black skull cap, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS