Warrant issued for driver who killed woman, 8-month-old baby in Waukegan crash

Officials have issued a warrant for a Zion man accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed a woman and an 8-month-old boy and injured several others last October in Waukegan.

Jarelle D. Brown, 28, was under the influence of marijuana and driving over 75 miles per hour when he T-boned a Toyota Corolla on North Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

There was an 8-month-old boy from Waukegan in the Toyota, He was restrained in a car seat in the seat behind the driver and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman, also of Waukegan, was in the front passenger seat of the Toyota. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old boy of Waukegan in the Toyota, seated in the seat behind the front seat passenger, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries, as was the driver of the Toyota.

Brown was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old man of Beach Park and 24-year-old man of Zion were transported to Vista East Medical Center with minor injuries.

Brown, of Zion, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence of cannabis.

A Lake County judge issued an arrest warrant for Brown and set bond at $1 million.

Brown has been made aware of the warrant but has not surrendered himself to police, officials said.