Warrenville man charged with possession of child pornography

A Warrenville man is in custody after police found child pornography at his residence Wednesday.

Jordan Erdakos, 25, has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say the charges stem from an internet investigation, and a forensic examination of Erdakos’s digital electronics revealed the presence of child pornography files.

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Thursday. "I thank Sheriff Mendrick and his office for their proactive efforts in protecting our children from child pornographers."

Erdakos is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.