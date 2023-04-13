Boy, 12, shot in Washington Park alley

A 12-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Washington Park Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was talking to a friend in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified person who was standing at the mouth of the alley.

The victim was shot once in the leg and ran to a neighbor's house for help. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.