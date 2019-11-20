Expand / Collapse search

WATCH LIVE: Day Four of President Trump impeachment hearings

Published 
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
FOX TV Digital Team

The most anticipated witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will likely face tough questions Wednesday by House investigators about his evolving accounts of the administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

Gordon Sondland, a wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor now serving as ambassador to the European Union, will appear by himself Wednesday in the morning session of public impeachment hearings beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

FOR MORE DETAILS ON TODAY'S HEARINGS CLICK HERE