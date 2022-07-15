WATCH LIVE: Mass Shootings: Breaking the Cycle, a FOX 32 Special Report

No place is immune to mass shootings.

In Chicago and across the nation, communities are crying out, 'When will the shooting stop?'

The deadly epidemic shows no sign of stopping with over 300 of them occurring across the U.S. this year alone.

And, this crisis keeps hitting home — from Chicago, to Gary, to Highland Park.

FOX 32 is seeking solutions, and trying to understand what it will take to end the gun violence epidemic.

Tune in to FOX 32 Chicago Friday night and Sunday morning to hear from guests who will discuss gun laws, mental health, the effects of social media and what it takes to heal from a tragedy.

‘Mass Shootings: Breaking the Cycle, a FOX 32 Special Report’ will air Friday at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m.

