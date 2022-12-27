Water main break suspends operations at Chicago Post Office

Retail operations have been suspended at the Post Office in downtown Chicago.

The Near West Side facility is located at 433 West Harrison Street. Operations have been suspended due to a water main break.

The postal service is currently working to assess the damage and get cleanup underway.

If you need to use any of their services, you're urged to find another location.

"Customers may access retail services at other locations found on USPS.com, under "Quick Tools" the "Find USPS locations"- https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm," a spokesperson said in a statement.