Water search at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve may be tied to missing persons case: police

The Brief Police are searching Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve after finding a vehicle that may be tied to a missing persons case. Adam Gerber, 54, was last seen Monday near Arlington Heights Road and Lake Cook Road; his vehicle was found nearby. Emergency crews were seen searching a body of water around 4 p.m. Monday in possible connection to the case.



Police are searching the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve after finding a vehicle that may be connected to a missing persons case.

What we know:

Adam Gerber, 54, was last seen Monday near Arlington Heights Road and Lake Cook Road, according to Arlington Heights police. Officers located his vehicle, but Gerber remains missing.

Police described Gerber as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. A photo has been released to assist in the search:

Pictured is Adam Gerber, 54.

As of around 4 p.m. Monday, police and fire crews were seen searching a body of water in the forest preserve, believed to be connected to the case.

SkyFOX is over the scene. This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.