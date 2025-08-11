Water shoots into air after massive main break in Norwood Park

Crews scrambled Monday evening to contain a major water main break in unincorporated Norwood Park neighborhood, prompting concern among residents.

What we know:

The break occurred at the corner of Manor and Bryn Mawr avenues after a private contractor struck a 48-inch feeder main, according to officials.

The damaged main carried water to O’Hare and several western suburbs.

Water was seen shooting out of the ground like a fountain following the break.

It was a 48-inch feeder main that funneled water through O'Hare and the western suburbs of Chicago.

Crews faced difficulties shutting off the valve but were able to do so by around 8:30 p.m. It remains uncertain how the water will affect the neighborhood and whether it has entered residents' homes.

What's next:

Residents in the area still have water service and a boil order was not issued. We'll bring more updates as they become available.