Expand / Collapse search

Water shoots into air after massive main break in Norwood Park

By
Published  August 11, 2025 7:45pm CDT
Norwood Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Water shoots into air after massive main break in Norwood Park

Water shoots into air after massive main break in Norwood Park

Crews scrambled Monday evening to contain a major water main break in unincorporated Norwood Park neighborhood, prompting concern among residents.

NORWOOD PARK, Ill. - Crews scrambled Monday evening to contain a major water main break in unincorporated Norwood Park neighborhood, prompting concern among residents.

What we know:

The break occurred at the corner of Manor and Bryn Mawr avenues after a private contractor struck a 48-inch feeder main, according to officials.

The damaged main carried water to O’Hare and several western suburbs.

Water was seen shooting out of the ground like a fountain following the break.

It was a 48-inch feeder main that funneled water through O'Hare and the western suburbs of Chicago. 

Crews faced difficulties shutting off the valve but were able to do so by around 8:30 p.m. It remains uncertain how the water will affect the neighborhood and whether it has entered residents' homes.

What's next:

Residents in the area still have water service and a boil order was not issued. We'll bring more updates as they become available. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was reported by FOX 32's Kasey Chronis. 

Norwood ParkNews