Jet ski crash on Illinois lake leaves 2 injured on Labor Day, sheriff says

Two people are hospitalized after two jet skis collided on Gages Lake in suburban Lake County on Labor Day, authorities said.

What we know:

A 21-year-old Indiana man was operating one jet ski alongside a 22-year-old Indiana man on another when the younger man pulled in front of his friend’s craft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 21-year-old’s "no-wake mode" activated, causing his jet ski to rapidly slow down.

The 22-year-old was unable to stop or swerve and struck the back of the first jet ski, officials said.

The 21-year-old operator and his passenger, a 22-year-old Indiana woman, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old and his passenger, a 21-year-old Indiana woman, sustained minor injuries but declined further medical treatment.

A Good Samaritan in another boat brought both men to shore, while the two women returned on one of the jet skis, according to authorities.

All four had been visiting a friend with a home on the lake. They all wore life vests at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.