Jet ski crash on Illinois lake leaves 2 injured on Labor Day, sheriff says

By Cody King
Published  September 1, 2025 2:34pm CDT
Lake County
The Brief

    • Two people were hospitalized Monday after two jet skis collided on Gages Lake in Lake County, Illinois, authorities said.
    • A 21-year-old man’s jet ski suddenly slowed when its "no-wake mode" activated, and a 22-year-old man crashed into the back of it.
    • The 21-year-old and his passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; two others had minor injuries but declined treatment.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people are hospitalized after two jet skis collided on Gages Lake in suburban Lake County on Labor Day, authorities said.

What we know:

A 21-year-old Indiana man was operating one jet ski alongside a 22-year-old Indiana man on another when the younger man pulled in front of his friend’s craft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 21-year-old’s "no-wake mode" activated, causing his jet ski to rapidly slow down.

The 22-year-old was unable to stop or swerve and struck the back of the first jet ski, officials said.

The 21-year-old operator and his passenger, a 22-year-old Indiana woman, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old and his passenger, a 21-year-old Indiana woman, sustained minor injuries but declined further medical treatment.

A Good Samaritan in another boat brought both men to shore, while the two women returned on one of the jet skis, according to authorities.

All four had been visiting a friend with a home on the lake. They all wore life vests at the time of the crash. 

What's next:

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

