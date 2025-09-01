Jet ski crash on Illinois lake leaves 2 injured on Labor Day, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people are hospitalized after two jet skis collided on Gages Lake in suburban Lake County on Labor Day, authorities said.
What we know:
A 21-year-old Indiana man was operating one jet ski alongside a 22-year-old Indiana man on another when the younger man pulled in front of his friend’s craft.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 21-year-old’s "no-wake mode" activated, causing his jet ski to rapidly slow down.
The 22-year-old was unable to stop or swerve and struck the back of the first jet ski, officials said.
The 21-year-old operator and his passenger, a 22-year-old Indiana woman, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old and his passenger, a 21-year-old Indiana woman, sustained minor injuries but declined further medical treatment.
A Good Samaritan in another boat brought both men to shore, while the two women returned on one of the jet skis, according to authorities.
All four had been visiting a friend with a home on the lake. They all wore life vests at the time of the crash.
What's next:
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.