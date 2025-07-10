Illinois woman charged after 52 dogs rescued from uninhabitable home, police say

The Brief Fifty-two dogs were removed from a Wauconda home where they were found living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions with no air conditioning. Homeowner Carol Reith initially claimed to have only four dogs but later admitted to having a recent litter; the home was deemed uninhabitable. Reith was charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court July 24 in Waukegan.



A Wauconda woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities discovered more than 50 dogs living in filthy and overcrowded conditions inside her home, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded Wednesday to a home in the 200 block of Sky Hill Road following a report of suspected animal cruelty.

Police said the complaint alleged that 50 to 60 dogs were being kept in unsanitary conditions with no air conditioning and signs of inbreeding.

When officers arrived, they reported smelling a strong odor of urine from outside the home and saw feces in the driveway.

Police say the homeowner, identified as Carol Reith, initially told officers she had only four dogs but later admitted to having a recent litter of puppies. It's unclear where the dozens of other dogs came from.

An officer who entered the home had to retreat due to "overwhelming odors of urine and bleach," according to a police statement.

The Wauconda Fire Department was called to evaluate the air quality but did not detect any hazardous levels.

Lake County Animal Control and the Lake County Health Department were notified and, after assessing the scene, deemed the conditions to be consistent with animal cruelty.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dogs removed from home:

Authorities removed 52 dogs from the residence. During the rescue effort, one animal control officer was bitten and required medical attention.

The animals were turned over to several agencies, including Reach Rescue, Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue, Waukegan Police Animal Control, and Lake County Animal Care and Control.

Reith is charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court July 24 in Waukegan.