Chicago-area college staff member charged with grooming local high schoolers

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The Brief A College of Lake County staff member who worked at Wauconda High School is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly grooming and soliciting students. Police say evidence shows the 42-year-old engaged in misconduct involving two female students and was arrested after a traffic stop. The college placed him on leave and is cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.



A College of Lake County staff member who worked at Wauconda High School has been charged with several felonies after allegedly grooming and soliciting students.

The backstory:

The investigation began April 16 after authorities received allegations of inappropriate conduct involving 42-year-old Adam Faulkner, who provided college and career services at the school.

Faulkner, of Island Lake, was placed on leave as police launched an investigation.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home and uncovered evidence that Faulkner "engaged in the grooming and indecent solicitation of two female Wauconda High School students," according to police.

Faulkner was taken into custody the same day after a traffic stop for driving on a revoked license, shortly before the warrant was executed. He was charged with two counts of solicitation of child sexual abuse material, two counts of grooming and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child.

"Crimes involving children are among the most serious we investigate," Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said in a statement. "We will pursue this case aggressively and work to ensure that anyone responsible is held fully accountable."

What you can do:

Authorities are asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about any possible interactions with the suspect and to contact investigators with additional information at (847) 865-0399.

College of Lake County responds

What they're saying:

The College of Lake County released the following statement in response to the charges:

"In response to information received, the College immediately placed Faulkner on administrative leave status pending the outcome of an investigation. He has not been on College or school district property since April 16, 2026, and was directed not to have any contact or communicate in any way with any CLC or high school students.

"The College is cooperating with local authorities in their respective investigations to the fullest extent possible.

"The College will also conduct an investigation as soon as it is permitted to do so. Due to confidentiality and privacy rights of the students and employees, the College is unable to disclose any information concerning its internal investigation of Faulkner’s alleged conduct. In addition, the College’s actions to date are unrelated to law enforcement’s actions and are not indicative of criminal liability.

"The College is committed to providing a safe and healthy educational environment that is conducive to learning for all students on its campuses and on campuses where staff are assigned."