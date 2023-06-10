Waukegan apartment shooting leaves teen dead

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Waukegan Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Genesee Street around 2:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was found shot twice outside Barwell Manor Apartments.

The victim was transported to Vista Medical Center East. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was later identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Kyron Goode of Waukegan.

An autopsy on Friday showed Goode died from a gunshot wound of the chest.

The incident is under investigation.