New Waukegan casino set to open on Friday

Lake County has its first casino, and it is set to open in Waukegan.

The Illinois Gaming Board gave its final approval on Thursday for the casino to open Friday night.

It is called "The Temporary by American Place."

The casino has three restaurants, a sportsbook, one thousand slot machines, and dozens of table games.

It is a temporary location.

Company officials say they expect the casino to move into a permanent location in three years.