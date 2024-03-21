Waukegan drug trafficker arrested after meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized by investigators

article

A Waukegan drug trafficker is behind bars after selling meth, cocaine and fentanyl out of his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Terrance Hill, 35, was taken into custody March 19 on an arrest warrant for seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – five counts of Class X felonies and two counts are Class 1 felonies.

His arrest stems from an investigation in late 2023 after authorities received information of Hill selling the drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

Throughout the investigation, detectives recovered over 3,600 fentanyl pills, nearly 30 grams of meth and nearly 40 grams of cocaine in total.

Hill was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.