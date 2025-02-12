Illinois man arrested 2 years after Kennedy Expressway shooting wounds person: ISP

The Brief Miguel Gonzalez, 47, of Waukegan, was arrested for a 2022 expressway shooting in Chicago. He faces one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The shooting occurred on Interstate 90 near Fullerton, injuring one person.



Illinois State Police arrested a Waukegan man in connection with a 2022 expressway shooting on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

Miguel Gonzalez, 47, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 22, 2022, at about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 northbound near Fullerton.

According to state police, Gonzalez fired shots at another vehicle, hitting the victim, who was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an extensive investigation, law enforcement identified the suspect's vehicle and linked Gonzalez to the shooting.

On Feb. 12, Gonzalez was arrested with the help of the FBI Fugitive Task Force. The case was presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, resulting in Gonzalez being charged with the felony counts.

Miguel Gonzalez

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Additionally, authorities have not provided information on whether Gonzalez knew the victim or if the incident was random.

What's next:

Gonzalez is currently being held in custody pending his first court appearance.