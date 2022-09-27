Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square

article

A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms.

Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Patrick allegedly gained access to the Chicago Police facility in the 3300 block of West Fillmore.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Patrick was allegedly seen on surveillance video speaking to a guard outside the facility, and asked where he could go to retrieve personal property at the facility, which houses the police department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section.

After officers directed him to the facility's public entrance, the man disregarded those directions and used various objects to pull down a ladder to the building's fire escape, Brown said.

The man then climbed to the fifth floor, where a door had been propped open to provide ventilation to officers inside, who were in the middle of a SWAT training exercise, Brown said.

Brown said the man grabbed at least two guns that were on a table during the training exercise and pointed them at officers. He said he did not know if the man attempted to shoot officers with the guns, which didn't have live ammunition in them at the time.

During an encounter with Patrick, an officer discharged their weapon, striking Patrick.

Patrick was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was placed into custody moments after, and charged accordingly.

An officer also suffered a sprained ankle during the incident, and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition, Brown said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.