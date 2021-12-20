Waukegan man shot while sitting in parked car

A man was shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a parked car in north suburban Waukegan.

The man, from Waukegan, was sitting in a parked 2007 black Lincoln sedan when he was shot by an unknown offender about 1:45 p.m. near Greenwood Avenue and Linden Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A 17-year-old Waukegan boy who was also in the vehicle at the time was not shot but suffered a superficial wound during the incident. Police said he was not at the scene when officers arrived but transported himself to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Waukegan police said shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.