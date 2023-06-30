Waukegan murder suspect arrested in SWAT operation, additional arrests made in connection to case

An 18-year-old Waukegan man wanted for murder was arrested Thursday in the northern suburb, according to police.

A SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Devion Washington was taken into custody without incident, police said. He had a $3 million warrant out for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kyron Goode.

Goode was killed on June 8, 2023, in the 500 block of South Genesee Street.

Washington is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $5 million bond.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

While searching the home where Washington was arrested, police say they found an assault rifle, a loaded magazine for the rifle, and assorted ammunition.

Waukegan police then obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Quenta Washington in connection to the rifle. Quenta was taken into custody in Mundelein on Friday and was booked into the Lake County Jail, police said.

Devion Washington and Quenta Washington | Provided

Additionally, a 17-year-old boy – also a Waukegan resident – was arrested in connection to the murder on the day of Goode’s death.

No further information was immediately available.