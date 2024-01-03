Waukegan police officer charged after throwing handcuffed man to the ground

A Waukegan police officer who threw down a suspect while he was handcuffed is facing battery and misconduct charges.

Officer Richard Tabisz is charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of battery stemming from an incident on Dec. 14.

Officers were initially called to a fight in progress just before 4:30 p.m. at a home.

When police arrived, the suspect had already left the scene after committing a domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

After communicating over radios, officers were eventually able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

The suspect was placed in Tabisz's custody for transport to the police station for processing.

However, as the suspect was being handed off to Tabisz, the situation escalated.

Police say Tabisz was seen yanking the suspect to the ground, and his head hit the pavement.

The suspect sustained a minor injury but he was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released, according to officials.

Waukegan police were notified of the incident and reviewed body-worn camera footage.

Tabisz was sent home that same night and was placed on administrative leave.

The next morning, on Dec. 15, the case was brought to the Lake County State's Attorney for further review and investigation, according to officials.

Tabisz remained on administrative leave until being called to the police department on Wednesday, Jan. 3, where he was charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of battery.

The state's attorney issued this statement on Tabisz's arrest:

"The Waukegan Police Department acted swiftly and appropriately with respect to presenting the evidence to our office. It is important to point out that there were up to seven officers on the scene and that the civilian was cooperative and had been in custody for several minutes before Tabisz arrived as a transport officer. The situation was completely under control. Tabisz was not the arresting officer and threw the handcuffed civilian to the ground in the presence of several officers. Besides Tabisz, other officers on the scene acted very professionally throughout the encounter. We will hold individuals accountable for breaking the law regardless of their profession. I want to thank Chief Navarro and Mayor Ann Taylor for their swift actions in this matter," said state's attorney Eric Rinehart.

Tabisz was charged, processed and released until his court date on Jan. 17.