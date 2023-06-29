Waukegan man held on $10M bond after 'violent attack' on ATF agents

article

A Waukegan man was held on a $10 million bond after he was accused of violently attacking law enforcement serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

Alvaro Grijalva, 29, was charged with attempted murder after shooting at agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Members of the ATF went to Grijalva’s residence on Tuesday to execute a search warrant. When officers approached the home, Grijalva shot at them twice, nearly striking them.

No law enforcement officers were struck or injured. They were able to arrest him when he exited the house.

Grijalva was charged with five counts of attempted murder – one count for each officer nearest the door – five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful use of weapon by a felon.

A Lake County Judge set his bond on Wednesday.

"We filed the highest charges possible because this offender needs to be isolated from the community for as long as possible in light of this violent attack," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Grijalva was under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit (SIG) as well as ATF.

They did not disclose what he was being investigated for.

Grijalva is being held at the Lake County Jail, and his next court date will be on July 25, 2023.