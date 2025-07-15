Illinois woman arrested with crack cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl, and meth: authorities

The Brief Shanese Richardson, 41, was arrested on drug trafficking charges after an undercover investigation. Detectives seized crack cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl, meth, and a loaded pistol. Richardson remains in custody pending a detention hearing.



A Waukegan woman has been arrested on drug trafficking charges following an undercover investigation in Chicago's northern suburbs.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group (SIG) began investigating Shanese N. Richardson, 41, after learning she was allegedly selling narcotics in the area.

Undercover detectives then discovered she was selling crack cocaine in Lake County.

Shanese N. Richardson | LCSO

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Richardson’s home in the 2800 block of Osage Circle, which was executed Monday. Before the search, detectives saw Richardson leaving her home and stopped her vehicle. She was reportedly found with a loaded pistol, over 20 grams of crack cocaine, and more than five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl — all packaged for distribution.

During the home search, detectives seized nearly 60 grams of crack cocaine, over 50 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, and about 170 grams of methamphetamine.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised SIG.

"Our Special Investigations Group once again did an outstanding job removing a drug trafficker from our Lake County community," he said. "Our agency and SIG are committed to identifying and arresting those who traffic drugs, firearms, and people. We will go to all lengths to keep our community safe."

What's next:

Richardson is charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, armed violence, and other related charges.

She appeared in court Tuesday morning and is being held while she awaits a detention hearing this afternoon.