Waukesha Christmas parade: Darrell Brooks charged, 6th death reported

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Bail was set at $5 million.

Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending.

"I wish to notify the court sadly today, we learned of another death of a child related to this case," said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, Wisconsin's stiffest penalty.

Brooks made his initial appearance in court Tuesday. He could be heard crying during the proceeding, leaning over with his head nearly in his lap, with his attorney resting a hand on his back.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that the vehicle "appeared to be intentionally moving side to side," with no attempt to slow down or stop as it struck multiple people and sent bodies and objects flying.

The criminal complaint said a police officer shot at the vehicle, striking it three times, and a detective stepped in front of Brooks’ vehicle and pounded on the hood, shouting "Stop," several times but Brooks drove past him. The complaint said the detective was wearing police insignia and a neon orange safety vest.

"There are not words to describe the risk this defendant presents to our community," Opper told the court.

"The nature of this offense is shocking," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello. "You're presumed innocent sir, but that's what the allegations are. And I have not seen this in my very long career."

Brooks had been free on $1,000 bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he’s accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car. Prosecutors said they’re investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

Associated Press contributed to this report.