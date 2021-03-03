Wave of carjackings continue to sweep Chicago, Lyft driver among latest victims

On Wednesday, a ride share driver was shot when a passenger turned on him and tried to steal his car.

It happened right in front of a West Garfield Park church.

Police say a 48-year-old Lyft driver had just dropped the passenger off when that passenger attempted to steal the driver's black Dodge Charger.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Maypole and Kostner.

The perpetrator shot the driver in the chest and immediately left the area.

Advertisement

There have been 352 carjackings in Chicago this year alone. Following national trends, many of the vandals are specifically targeting ride share drivers.

On Saturday in West Town, a man and woman were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint, while waiting in line at a car wash.

The thieves patted the victims down, and then took off in the vehicle.

MORE: Alarming video shows armed carjacking at West Town car wash

Police believe the majority of carjackings are being led by teenagers.

Jeep and Dodge vehicles seem to be the most stolen.

Police urge motorists not to resist if confronted by a carjacker. Give them what they ask for and rush to safety.