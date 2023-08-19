Waverunner rider seriously injured after crashing into boat in Lake County

A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing his Waverunner into a boat Saturday afternoon in Lake County.

Deputies responded to a boat crash with injuries on Petite Lake about 3:10 p.m., the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they located a 53-year-old Crystal Lake man who had been transported to shore by a Good Samaritan, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man had been operating a Yamaha Waverunner on Petite Lake when he struck the front of a Hurricane Deck Boat that was entering the lake out of Long Channel.

The man was thrown from the Waverunner and was initially unconscious after hitting the water facedown, but was quickly recovered by the Good Samaritan. Officials say he was wearing a life jacket.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. A 53-year-old Volo man who was operating the deck boat was uninjured.

Authorities said they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash for the Waverunner operator.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is still investigating the crash and criminal charges are possible, officials said.