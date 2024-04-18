Wayfair unveils opening date for massive new suburban store

article

If you've ever wanted to visit a Wayfair store in-person, you'll soon be able to in a northern suburb.

The company announced plans Thursday for the grand opening of its first large-format store in Wilmette, located at 3232 Lake Avenue.

The store will span 150,000 square feet and sell furniture, home decor, housewares and home improvement products, similar to its app, according to company officials.

Shoppers are invited to attend the store's grand opening, which will begin at 10 a.m., May 23.

Aside from the shopping deals, customers can also take part in family-friendly activities during the event.

The hours of operation for the Wayfair store will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

