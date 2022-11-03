Expand / Collapse search

'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Wednesday to be released from jail as he awaits trial.

Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden.

Golden was shot in the back when he tried to break up a fight at a Beverly bar in July.

The bullet severed his spine, leaving him paralyzed. 

Chicago Ald. Matt O'Shea was among those in attendance at the courthouse Wednesday. He said allowing Hayes to be released would "seriously jeopardize public safety."

"We are sick and tired of gun offenders wreaking havoc with our city," said O'Shea.

The judge did deny Hayes' request, and he will remain in custody.

All three suspects are due back in court on Dec. 12.