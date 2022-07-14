'We Will Chicago': Lightfoot unveils new plan designed to improve equity in the city

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a proposal Thursday designed to improve equity in Chicago.

The 'We Will Chicago' plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives.

The proposal follows two years of research and meetings with resident volunteers, community-based organizations and city staff.

Lightfoot announced the draft in a video shared on YouTube.

She says the plan is the first to acknowledge the impact of what she called "racist, discriminatory and predatory policies" of previous plans.

Public comment on the proposal is open through November.