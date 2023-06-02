Wear Orange Day: Chicagoans march through the streets calling for an end to gun violence

More than 200 people have been shot and killed in Chicago, so far this year.

Friday is Wear Orange Day, which supports "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."

The story that many of us remember is the story of Hadiya Pendleton.

She was shot and killed in 2013 and since then, "Wear Orange Day" has happened on her birthday — June 2.

On the West Side, a lot of orange shirts flooded the street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Many people were seen marching through the West Austin Neighborhood Friday afternoon. The march will end at the BUILD Building. BUILD stands for "broader, urban, involvement and leadership development," a place for violence prevention.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also spoke about living in the Austin neighborhood and what Wear Orange Day means to him.

"Here's what I'm encouraged by that the pain and the suffering that our communities have experienced over the course of decades of disinvestment, we're not allowing that to stop us from bringing people together to bring about the investment so that we can finally put an end to this violence," said Johnson.

The mother of Hadiya Pendelton also spoke Friday afternoon.