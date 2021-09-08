Weather service checking if tornado hit Will County

The National Weather Service said it would send experts to Will County to determine if a tornado swept through during a storm.

Fierce winds, rain and hail hit parts of Illinois on Tuesday, knocking out power and revealing late summer weather oddities.

The weather service posted video of trees trying to withstand winds estimated at 70 mph in Gibson City in Ford County.

"Some of the hail in Lee and LaSalle counties was as large as 2 inches in diameter. The hail in Earlville covered the ground and lasted for multiple hours before melting," the weather service said.

Minooka Central Community High School, 60 miles southwest of Chicago, "endured damage caused by the extreme weather," according to a letter to parents.

Some classes were moved to different locations Wednesday.

"Adversity does not build character, it reveals it. Today our students and staff showed patience, resolve, and selfless duty to one another," Bryan Zwemke, the high school principal, said Tuesday.