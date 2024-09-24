Wedtoberfest combines wedding planning with craft beer

The Brief Wedtoberfest combines a traditional wedding expo with the fun atmosphere of Oktoberfest, offering couples craft beer tastings alongside unique vendors. The event features unconventional vendors like aerial performers for entertainment or bartending, rickshaw transportation alternatives, and a cheese-based fortune teller. Couples can find vendors offering live-painted wedding keepsakes or other creative ways to personalize their wedding.



What do you get when you combine a wedding expo with Oktoberfest? Wedtoberfest, of course.

Couples can sample craft beers while perusing a slew of fun and funky wedding vendors on Oct. 2 at Artifact Events on 4325 Ravenswood Avenue.

"Yes Ma'am Circus" offers aerial performers to entertain guests or even provide bartending services on a "lollipop" apparatus. For transportation, "Second City Tuk Tuk" provides a quirky alternative to a horse-drawn carriage with its urban rickshaw vehicles.

The event also features food, chocolate, and clothing vendors. Couples seeking an extra touch can connect with "The Kitchen Witch," a cheese-based fortune teller, or "The Jaime Elaine Creative," which offers live-painted wedding keepsakes.

"I paint live at weddings, so I can come and experience it with your guests, paint decor, and details, so anything you want personalized I can paint for you," said owner Jaime E. Raglow Gannon.

She can paint the ceremony on canvas or even the bouquet, offering a more practical way to preserve wedding flowers.

"We are so excited to be in our 10th year of Wedtoberfest," said Carleen Heartline of Naturally Yours Events. "We have a ton of great vendors. We’ve got Tytin Jewelry, and we are raffling off one of her diamond rings."

Tickets to the event, which also features live music, are $20 per person and $35 per couple if purchased in advance at wedtoberfest.com and $30-$50 at the door.