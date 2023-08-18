Exciting weekend events in Chicago: Chance the Rapper and more!

Get ready for an action-packed weekend in the Chicago area, brimming with entertaining events to complement the Air and Water Show.

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

Starting Friday, Ribfest Chicago makes its triumphant return for its 23rd consecutive year. The event kicked off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and will continue until 10:00 p.m. The festivities are set to continue on both Saturday and Sunday, running from noon until 10:00 p.m.

Beyond the delectable barbecue offerings that will surely satisfy your taste buds, Ribfest Chicago also promises a vibrant musical atmosphere.

If you have an appetite for great food and live music, make your way to Navy Pier on Saturday and Sunday. The Great American Lobster Fest is making a splash in town this weekend. Along with a delectable array of tasty dishes, expect live music, vendors, and more. Remember, you'll need a ticket to join in the fun.

This Saturday, don't miss Chance the Rapper's appearance at the United Center. He's celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his record-breaking mixtape 'Acid Rap' with a special performance. Additionally, he's being honored with a pop-up exhibit at the Wonder Museum which will be open through Sunday.

Calling all Bulls fans! A major party awaits you at the United Center parking lot this weekend. A two-day festival dedicated to all things basketball, featuring three-point and dunk contests, awaits. Look out for appearances by prominent Bulls legends who will be present to amp up the excitement. Join in the festivities on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lots of the UC.

Prepare for an unforgettable weekend full of fun and festivities across the city!