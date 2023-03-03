Weekend events happening across Chicagoland this weekend

The weekend is finally here and that means a lot of events and activities happening all around the Chicago area!

If you're still hoping to make plans but need some inspiration, we've got you covered.

Here are a few ideas to check out.

The Museum of Science and Industry is welcoming dozens of breweries and cideries for the Brewsology Beer Festival this Saturday.

Adults will be able to sample a variety of beverages while wandering through the museum's exhibits. You will need a ticket to attend.

You can also head over to the Chicago Theatre this Saturday to catch a performance by Ja Rule and Ashanti. They will be performing all the hits and the show will feature a special guest "case." Tickets are available on the theatre's website.

You might say that Navy Pier is transforming into Isla Nublar this weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jurassic Quest is in town, featuring animatronic dinosaurs and other dino-themed experiences for the whole family to enjoy. You can check it out there through Sunday.

The Sor Juana Festival kicks off this Saturday at the National Museum of Mexican Art honoring a 17th-century writer who fought for women's education rights.

Navy Pier is also hosting a Holi celebration, marking the Hindu Festival of Color this Saturday.

And, the West Town Chamber of Commerce is unveiling its month-long Women's History Month Exhibit Friday night.