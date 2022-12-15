The truth behind the viral weight loss drug taking over TikTok

It's being called TikTok's favorite weight loss drug. You've probably seen the commercials for Ozempic as a diabetes medication but since it's been approved for weight loss under the name Wegovy, the demand is far outpacing supply.

What has resulted is a shortage of both medications, which means people who need it to control their diabetes are having a hard time getting their hands on it.

A lot of celebrities are reportedly secretly using it to stay in shape. Elon Musk added to the buzz by announcing on Twitter he had been taking it to lose weight.

The drug is appearing all over social media including incredible and impressive firsthand testimonials from people who have lost significant weight.

Victoria Kent was one of those who heard about the phenomenon on social media. She went online, had a consultation with a doctor and two months later, she's down 10 pounds.

"So I take a shot once a week, I've been on it for about two months and instantly I feel less hungry," Kent said.

Wegovy was approved last year for weight loss. It was first given the FDA nod under another name in 2017 as Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes. They are both the same drug known as a Semaglutide.

For diabetics, Ozempic works by controlling blood sugar levels. At higher doses with Wegovy, it suppresses your appetite and the weight comes off fast.

"We want to get away from the notion that this is just for vanity purposes. It's not necessarily a medicine I would recommend to be red carpet ready," said

Dr. Disha Narang, an endocrinologist with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and the director of obesity.

She emphasizes obesity is a chronic condition that should be treated long-term just like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

In fact, obesity can result in these very health issues and treating obesity can lower your risk for these problems. That's why Wegovy is an important tool, but its popularity means the people who really need it, can't get their hands on it.

"There's been unprecedented demand for these medications and I understand why, right? Like we are looking at over two thirds of our society dealing with overweight status," Narang said.

Right now, Wegovy is approved for people with a BMI of 27 with other health conditions or a BMI of 30 or above without what they call these other comorbidities. Health experts said Wegovy under medical supervision and a change of lifestyle can be a game changer.

However, there are unpleasant side effects like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and, in rare cases, pancreatitis.

Studies show these Semaglutide drugs can be used safely and effectively to treat patients. But here's the problem, once you get off the drug, the weight comes right back, so you have to continue taking doses. Insurance doesn't always cover for weight loss and it could cost you upwards of $1,800 a month.

That's where Lindsey Subrinsky comes in. She's a family nurse practitioner whose lost 120 pounds with the last 30 using Wegovy.

She understands the importance of weight loss for someone who is obese but also believes modified drugs like these can serve a useful purpose for people who want to lose even a smaller amount of weight to stay healthy.

Subrinsky now offers a program at her med spa to help those people with a compounded generic version of Wegovy, along with a diet and lifestyle change.

"Nobody wants to be overweight," Subrinsky said. "You don't feel good. It's taking something out of you. It's not healthy to be overweight and it's not healthy to be obese so let's talk about what we can do to prevent long term chronic illnesses."

According to the National Institutes of Health, almost 42% of Americans are considered obese.

Social media is the obvious driver of this weight loss trend, but health experts caution users to be realistic, saying there's no such thing as a magic bullet and to leave the medications for those who really need it.