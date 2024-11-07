WeishFest returns to The Salt Shed this weekend to help families battling cancer

The Salt Shed will come alive with music, community and a powerful mission this Saturday as WeishFest returns to raise funds for families battling cancer.

WeishFest was inspired by Andrew Weishar, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at just 19. Andrew fought bravely for nearly three years before his passing, but he left his family with a heartfelt request: to "pay it forward."

"His one request to us before he died was to pay it forward, so we created this foundation called The Andrew Weishar Foundation, and what we do is very simple. We raise as much money as we can, and we gift it to families battling cancer. We do that by hosting a really big fun event called WeishFest," said Dan Weishar.

Starting in 2013 at a local baseball stadium, WeishFest has grown every year, moving first to 115 Bourbon Street and now to the Salt Shed.

Dan believes the event’s growth is a testament to Andrew’s spirit and the community’s shared desire to make a difference.

This year's lineup promises a night of great music with performances by O.A.R., Mike Posner, Wilderado and Hans Williams.

Alongside the music, attendees can participate in a silent auction, with all proceeds directly supporting families battling cancer.

For more information on the event or how you can donate, click here.