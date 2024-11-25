16-year-old arrested after allegedly robbing man on Chicago's South Side

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly robbing a man on Chicago’s South Side earlier this month, police said.

The teen is facing one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The charge is linked to a Nov. 10 incident in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue, where the teen allegedly robbed a 38-year-old man while armed with a weapon, police said.

Police arrested the teenager on Sunday in the 3300 block of South Halsted Street and charged him in connection with the robbery.

Authorities did not release additional details about the incident or the arrest.