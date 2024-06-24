Wentworth Gardens shooting leaves 3 teens wounded

Two teenage girls and a boy were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood.

Around 9:45 p.m., someone got out of a car and started shooting at the teens who were standing outside in the 200 block of West Pershing Avenue, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper back and a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. All three were taken to Comer Children's Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The gunman allegedly got back into his car after the shooting and fled the scene.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.